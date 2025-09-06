Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $570.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $540.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $489.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.07. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ferrari by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.