Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelis Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,439 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 1,036,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $12,862,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIHL opened at $17.45 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.