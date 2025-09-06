Figma (NYSE:FIG) Trading Down 16.6% Following Weak Earnings

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $56.85. 16,575,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 12,309,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $2,836,800.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,994,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Figma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

