Financial Comparison: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) vs. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Ontrak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 2.06 $338.00 million $0.86 21.39 Ontrak $10.18 million 0.02 -$25.49 million ($15.81) 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elanco Animal Health and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 1 2.78 Ontrak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Ontrak has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,400.00%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ontrak shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health 9.68% 7.04% 3.45% Ontrak -274.20% -269.88% -128.35%

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Ontrak on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

