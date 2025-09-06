Financial Review: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) versus Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Traeger has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93% Sow Good -154.31% -46.08% -26.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Traeger and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million 0.33 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -5.39 Sow Good $31.99 million 0.29 -$3.70 million ($1.32) -0.57

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 468.94%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Traeger.

Summary

Traeger beats Sow Good on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

