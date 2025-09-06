Financial Review: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) versus BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WeRide and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRP 0 6 6 4 2.88

WeRide currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. BRP has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given WeRide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WeRide is more favorable than BRP.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $410.45 million 6.39 -$350.09 million ($2.79) -3.25 BRP $5.44 billion 0.88 -$154.60 million ($0.24) -272.92

This table compares WeRide and BRP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide. BRP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeRide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WeRide and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide -595.64% -49.03% -28.72% BRP -0.34% 61.26% 4.21%

Summary

BRP beats WeRide on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

