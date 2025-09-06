Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.78. 4,244,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,535,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Firefly Neuroscience Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.
Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative net margin of 5,335.75% and a negative return on equity of 464.02%.
Institutional Trading of Firefly Neuroscience
About Firefly Neuroscience
Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firefly Neuroscience
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.