Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.78. 4,244,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,535,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Firefly Neuroscience Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative net margin of 5,335.75% and a negative return on equity of 464.02%.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Neuroscience

About Firefly Neuroscience

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Firefly Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firefly Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Firefly Neuroscience by 92.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

