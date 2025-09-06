First Bancorp $FBNC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBNC. Stephens raised their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

