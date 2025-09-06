First Bancorp $FBNC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 585,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Stephens upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

