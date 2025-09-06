First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.7%

FCF stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile



First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

