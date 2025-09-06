First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

