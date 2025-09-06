First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 151,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 251,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

