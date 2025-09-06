FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$211.00 to C$214.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. FirstService traded as high as C$281.32 and last traded at C$279.40, with a volume of 7018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$278.92.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$273.24, for a total value of C$765,072.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.51, for a total value of C$724,519.02. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,991 in the last three months. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstService Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$262.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$248.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54. The stock has a market cap of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

