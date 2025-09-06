Five9, Inc. $FIVN Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Five9 worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Five9 by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $181,779.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,476.75. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,443 shares of company stock valued at $218,600 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.70 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 296.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.