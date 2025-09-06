Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,159.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210,310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLUT stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 145.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.