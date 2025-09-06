Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,039 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Freshworks by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,039,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Freshworks by 8,787.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,051.54. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,654 shares of company stock worth $3,195,828 in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.