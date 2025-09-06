Frontline PLC $FRO Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRO. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Up 1.7%

Frontline stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Frontline PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

