FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Financial Survey

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 7.02% 11.31% 1.12% FS Bancorp 15.88% 11.32% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and FS Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $703.32 million 2.36 $45.22 million $3.25 33.80 FS Bancorp $206.39 million 1.55 $35.02 million $4.21 10.02

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp. FS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Financial and FS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25 FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $110.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats FS Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

