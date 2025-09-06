Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 81,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 306,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fundamental Global

About Fundamental Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fundamental Global stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fundamental Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Free Report ) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Fundamental Global worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

