FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Cactus Issued By Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE WHD opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 10,002.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 130.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 694,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 393,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

