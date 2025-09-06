FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CNP Issued By Zacks Research

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,314,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 569,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

