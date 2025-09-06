FY2026 EPS Estimate for Equity Bancshares Lifted by Analyst

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 311.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

