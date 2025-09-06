FY2026 EPS Estimates for Salesforce Boosted by DA Davidson

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

Salesforce stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.08.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,077 shares of company stock worth $16,885,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after buying an additional 909,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after acquiring an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.