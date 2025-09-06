FY2026 EPS Forecast for Toll Brothers Lowered by Analyst

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.84. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

TOL stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,374. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

