FY2027 EPS Estimates for Insmed Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Insmed in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Up 1.8%

INSM opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,434,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. The trade was a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.