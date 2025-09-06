FY2027 EPS Estimates for Novartis Raised by Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.08. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $129.76 on Friday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.