FY2028 EPS Estimates for MannKind Boosted by HC Wainwright

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2029 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.54 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 60.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,465,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 161,122 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MannKind by 1,738.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

