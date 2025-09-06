FY2028 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Boosted by Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Sono-Tek in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

