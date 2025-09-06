G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.