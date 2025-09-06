GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 101,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,455,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on GEE Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

