GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.6250.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $120.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,940 shares in the company, valued at $449,243.60. This trade represents a 66.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,641 shares of company stock worth $67,551,904 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.80 and a beta of 2.04. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

