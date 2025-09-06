Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Up 195.5% in August

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 290,800 shares, anincreaseof195.5% from the July 31st total of 98,400 shares. Currently,6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.32). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 91.07% and a negative net margin of 341.12%.The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Generation Bio by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,822 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Further Reading

