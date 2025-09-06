Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $4.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.1875.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Geron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 392,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Geron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.63. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

