GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $43.55. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GitLab shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 5,481,164 shares trading hands.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

