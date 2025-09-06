GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GitLab traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 7,779,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 3,656,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GitLab

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. KP Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,041,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 644,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Up 5.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.