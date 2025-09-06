Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.1143.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Gold Fields stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 84.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,919,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after buying an additional 1,217,594 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG raised its position in Gold Fields by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after buying an additional 742,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 554,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

