Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Grafton Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 881.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 908.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 917.95. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790.90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.