Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $117,690.77. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.