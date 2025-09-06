GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
GT Biopharma Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of GTBP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
