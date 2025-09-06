GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GTBP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GT Biopharma stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.83% of GT Biopharma worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

