Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.38. Approximately 17,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.
Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.26.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.