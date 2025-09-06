HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 260.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETNB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

89BIO stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.27. 89BIO has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 89BIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in 89BIO by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 25.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 213.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 4,898.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

