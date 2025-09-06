HC Wainwright Cuts Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target to $10.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANVS. Zacks Research raised Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Annovis Bio from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 69.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 60.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.