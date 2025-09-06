HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of Savara FY2026 Earnings

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Savara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Savara Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity at Savara

In other news, Director Richard J. Hawkins bought 48,225 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 172.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 5,626,624 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 3,035,164 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 32.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 11,462,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 2,801,922 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 10,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.