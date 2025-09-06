Head-To-Head Comparison: ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) versus Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -120.46% -57.86% -44.28% Ooma -0.58% 6.57% 3.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ClearOne and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ooma has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than ClearOne.

9.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearOne and Ooma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $9.69 million 0.88 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.70 Ooma $261.62 million 1.33 -$6.90 million ($0.07) -179.44

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than ClearOne. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ooma beats ClearOne on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.