Head-To-Head Comparison: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Connexa Sports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $76.98, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 31.58% 11.30% 6.60% Connexa Sports Technologies 31.66% 26.27% 17.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Connexa Sports Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $7.30 billion 6.51 $2.34 billion $3.65 19.94 Connexa Sports Technologies $12.82 million 1.84 $3.49 million ($11.44) -0.14

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

