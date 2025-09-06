Head-To-Head Review: Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Flughafen Wien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.80 $1.25 million $0.31 23.71 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.38 $234.01 million $0.72 15.95

Flughafen Wien has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Flughafen Wien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 3.44% 3.15% Flughafen Wien 20.50% 13.52% 9.41%

Risk & Volatility

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flughafen Wien beats Saker Aviation Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

