Head to Head Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and CrowdGather”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $498.29 million 0.82 $12.61 million ($0.12) -76.33 CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -1.12% 2.68% 2.13% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perion Network beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CrowdGather

(Get Free Report)

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.