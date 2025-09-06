Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSII. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

