Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $23.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 14,949,285 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $2,003,349.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,752,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,127,503.68. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,924 shares of company stock worth $10,110,183. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

