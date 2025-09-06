Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,214,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after buying an additional 64,966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,571,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 254,841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 240.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after buying an additional 4,267,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

